The South Dakota Department of Health reports 76 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 21, bringing the total number of active cases in the state 820.

With no new cases reported in Walworth County, the number of active cases here remains at 4 with 14 recoveries. Corson County reports one new positive case today, bringing the active number of cases in the county to 4. There are no reported new cases in the other neighboring counties.