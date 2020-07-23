The South Dakota Department of Health reported 66 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thurs., Juy 23, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 8,143 with 808 currently active. Walworth County reports no new COVID-19 cases and one recovery, bringing the number of current active cases to three.
Dewey County reports two new active cases for a total of 48 and one recovered case.
Corson, Campbell, McPherson, and Edmunds Counties all held steady with no new cases, while Potter County reports their first case of the virus.
COVID-19 cases for July 23
