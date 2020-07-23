The South Dakota Department of Health reported 66 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thurs., Juy 23, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 8,143 with 808 currently active. Walworth County reports no new COVID-19 cases and one recovery, bringing the number of current active cases to three.

Dewey County reports two new active cases for a total of 48 and one recovered case.

Corson, Campbell, McPherson, and Edmunds Counties all held steady with no new cases, while Potter County reports their first case of the virus.