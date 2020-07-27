There are 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in South Dakota today, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The total number of cases in the state to date is 8,444, with 917 of those being currently active, 7,404 recovered cases, and 123 deaths.
None of today’s new cases were reported in Walworth County, which still stands at 18 total cases, two of which are currently active and the rest recovered.
Neighboring counties Campbell, McPherson, Edmunds and Potter each have no new cases today.
Corson County reports no new cases and stands at 24 total cases, three of which are currently active; Dewey County likewise reports no new cases on this day and stands at 53 total cases, one of which has recovered.
