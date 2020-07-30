The South Dakota Department of Health reported Thursday, July 30, that the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 44, bringing the total number of currently active cases to 866 and total number of cases across the state to 8,685 with 7,690 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 statewide has increased to 129.

No new cases were reported in Walworth County, and one previously diagnosed case has recovered, bringing our total number of recovered cases to 17 with one case still active.

Neighboring counties Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Edmunds on Potter also had no increase in case numbers on this day.

Dewey County reports two new cases today, for a total of 56 cases in the county, 29 of which have recovered and 27 of which are still active.