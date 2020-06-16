Another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Mobridge as the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 16, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 38 new cases and now stands at 5,966.

The person testing positive has been hospitalized.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time dropped to 820, with 5,069 residents reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County has increased to 11, with three recovered and four cases have been reported in Dewey County in the past two weeks.

Two more South Dakotans have died during the pandemic bringing that total to 75.

The number of negative test results is up to 61,236.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 562, with 92 currently hospitalized.