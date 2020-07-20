According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the state on Monday, July 20, bringing the total number of active cases to 829. There have been a total of 7,943 cases in the state with 6,996 recoveries.

Walworth County saw one new positive case over the weekend but held steady on Monday. Total positive cases for Walworth stands at 18 with 4 currently active cases.

Around the area, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, McPherson, Potter and Ziebach Counties each saw no increase in the number of cases on Monday.