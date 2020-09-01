The South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Sept. 1, that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 took another jump with 240 cases reported. As of Tuesday, the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus is at 13,749.

Walworth County now has had 43 positive cases recorded in the county, with 30 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County stayed at 58 with 46 recovered. In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 82 with 56 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive stayed steady at 5 with 4 of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 held steady at 167. Active cases in the state are reported as 2,750 with 10,832 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 147,595. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,036, with 78 currently hospitalized.