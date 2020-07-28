Mobridge Weather

COVID-19 cases for Tues., July 28Free Access

By ohtadmin | on July 28, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, July 28. This brings the total number of positive cases to 8,492 with 7,474 being recovered and 895 still active across the state. The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 123.

No new cases were reported in Walworth County, which still stands two active cases and 16 recovered cases. Corson, Dewey, Campbell, McPherson, Edmunds and Potter Counties also report no new cases Tuesday.

