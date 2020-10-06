COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, Oct. 6

The South Dakota Department of Health, Tuesday, Oct. 6, reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 278. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 24,876, with 4,179 active cases. The Department of health reports 20,449 residents are listed recovered,

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,679, with 250 currently hospitalized.

The number of South Dakotans that have died from COVID-19 did not increase and is at 248.

Walworth County stayed steady at 146 positive cases recorded in the county, with 113 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 36 active cases of the virus in the county. One Walworth County resident has been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 95 with 85 recovered. One Corson County resident has been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 183 with 116 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive remained at 41 with all 22 of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 56 with 45 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 176,601.