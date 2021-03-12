COVID -19 cases hold steady in Walworth County

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Friday, March 10, the number of new positive COVID-10 cases increased by 184 with 124 confirmed and 60 probable positive cases in the report.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus dropped to 62 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,766. There are 110,277 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died after contracting the virus increased to 1,907. The number of active COVID-19 in the state increased to 2,163.

In Walworth County no new cases were reported on so the number of positive cases held at 732 with 703 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is 14. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There were no new positive COVID-19 case reported in Corson County bringing the positive case number to 473 with 457 recovered. Twelve Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There was one new positive cases reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases increasing to 1,426 with 1,389 reported as recovered. Twenty-six Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

In Campbell County there were no new positive cases reported so the positive case number is 131 with 126 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

There were three new positive cases reported in Potter County, so the number of positive cases increased to 383 with 365 of those listed as recovered. Four Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.