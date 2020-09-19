COVID-19 cases increasing in area, statewide

The South Dakota Department of Health, Saturday, Sept. 19, reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 369. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 18,444.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased by two and now at to 200. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,268, with 153 currently hospitalized.

Walworth County increased by another five cases and is now at 89 positive cases, with 55 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 34 active cases of the virus in the county.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County also increased and is now at 81 with 71 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 115 with 80 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive jumped by three to 10 cases with four of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive increased to 35, with 21 listed as recovered.

Active cases in the state are reported as 2,946 with 15,298 residents reported as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 156,777.