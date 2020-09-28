COVID-19 cases slow a bit on Monday, Sept. 28

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday, Sept. 28, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state was at 198 new cases. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 21,738.

Active cases in the state are reported as 3,828 with 17,692 residents reported as recovered. The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 218. The total state residents that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,488, the number of those currently hospitalized was down to 209.

Positive cases in Walworth County increased by three new cases to 126 with 79 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 46 active cases of the virus in the county, with one death attributed to the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County stayed at 91 with 80 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases was up by two to 146 with 91 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive increased by one to 30 cases with seven of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive increased by two to 45, with 33 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 166,606.