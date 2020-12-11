COVID-19 cases up by 914

The positive cases of COVID-19 slowed in the number of reported positive cases Friday, Dec. 11, according to the daily South Dakota Department of Health report. There were 914 new cases recorded with 771 confirmed and 174 probable cases reported.

The number of deaths recorded increased by 33 to 1,210 in total. The number of active COVID-19 decreased to 15,622 with those hospitalized dropped to 467.

The number of state residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 89,672 with 82,606 confirmed cases and 7,066 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 72,840 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 5,086

In Walworth County the number of positive cases again increased by six to 564 recorded in the county, with 418 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 133 active cases of the virus in the county. Thirteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 426 with 377 recovered. Five Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases is at 1,149 with 730 reported as recovered. Seven Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 107 with 95 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 289 with 238 listed as recovered. Two Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.

The number of South Dakotans who have tested negative for the virus is 258,697.