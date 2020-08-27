After weeks of holding steady at 17 cases, Walworth County has in the past 10 days experienced an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The number of positive cases that have been detected in the community is nearly doubled in 10 days and now stands at 32 cases. Several businesses in Mobridge are now contending with employees that have tested positive and have taken steps to clean and sanitize their buildings for the safety of staff and customers.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 11,571.

Walworth County stayed steady at 32 positive cases recorded in the county, but the number of this who have recovered increased to 19. Three people in the county have had to be hospitalized.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is at 52 with 43 recovered.

In Dewey County the positive cases increased by three and are at are at 68 with 44 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is four with three cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased by one and now stands at 162.

Active cases in the state are reported as 1,513, with 9,896 residents reported as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 137,765.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 981, with 58 currently hospitalized.