On Monday, Aug. 24, reported there were 141 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 11,425.

Walworth County stayed steady at 31 positive cases recorded in the county, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is at 52 with 37 recovered. In Dewey County the positive cases are at 65 with 41 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is four with three cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 161. Active cases in the state are reported as 1,551, with 9,564 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 125,484. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 959, with 62 currently hospitalized.