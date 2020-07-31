There are 80 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota on Friday, July 31, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 8,764, with 873 of those being currently active and 7,761 recovered. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state rose to 130.

Walworth County held steady from yesterday, with no new cases and the number of active cases remaining at one.

One new case is reported in Campbell County today, bringing the total number of cases in the county to two, the other of which has since recovered.

Edmunds County reports three new positive cases today, for a total of 13, ten of which had previously recovered.

There are two new cases in Dewey County, for a tally of 29 current active cases out of 58 cases total.

No new cases were reported in McPherson, Potter or Corson Counties.