COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Oct. 5

The South Dakota Department of Health, Monday, Oct. 5, reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 181. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 24,598, with 4,274 active cases.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,642, with 241 currently hospitalized.

The number of South Dakotans that have died from COVID-19 did not increase and is at 248.

Walworth County now stands at 146 positive cases recorded in the county, with 108 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 38 active cases of the virus in the county. One Walworth County resident has been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 94 with 84 recovered. One Corson County resident has been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases stands at 179 with 112 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive remained at 41 with all 22 of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive stayed at 54 with 44 listed as recovered.

The Department of health reports 20,076 residents are listed recovered,

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 175,845.