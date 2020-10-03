COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, Oct. 3

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday, Oct.3, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 464, with 11 more South Dakotan dying from the virus. That number now is at 248. There are 215 state residents that are currently hospitalized.The total state residents that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,615.

The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 23,986

Active cases in the state jumped to 4,112 with 19,626 residents reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Walworth County increased to 140 with 104 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 36 active cases of the virus in the county, with one death attributed to the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County went up by 1 at 94 with 84 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases jumped to 174 with 112 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive stayed steady at 37 cases with 19 of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive jumped to 51, with 43 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 174,003.