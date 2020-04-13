COVID-19 update: 2 cases in Walworth County, 868 statewide

The second positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Walworth County on Monday, April 13, according South Dakota Department of Health.

Across the state the number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota jumped by 138 to a total of 868, with 127 of those cases being in Minnehaha County, bringing the total there to 654. The number of positive cases in the state is at 730, an increase of 197. There are 655 active cases in the state. The number of negative test results is up to 8,134.

Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 207, with the total deaths in the state remaining at six.

Ten more South Dakotans ave been hospitalized, bringing the total to 44.

On Monday, April 6, the S.D. Department of Health reported 288 positive COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago, Monday, March 30, there were 101 positive cases.