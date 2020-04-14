The active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota took another jump on Tuesday as 120 new cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There was no increase in the reported cases in the Mobridge area, with one case in Corson and two cases in Walworth. The number of negative test results is up to 8,308.

Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 261, with the total deaths in the state remaining at six.

One more South Dakotan was hospitalized, bringing the total to 45.

The hot spot for active cases is Minnehaha County with 768 cases reported.