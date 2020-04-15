Three more active cases were reported in Mobridge on Wednesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases in the city to five. The number of cases in South Dakota increased on Wednesday to 1,168 with 180 new cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of negative test results is up to 8,691. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 329, with the total deaths in the state remaining at six.

Six more South Dakotans were hospitalized, bringing the total to 51.

The hot spot for active cases is Minnehaha County with 934 cases reported and 179 that have recovered.