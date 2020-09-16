The South Dakota Department of Health, Wednesday, Sept. 16, reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 297. The number of South Dakotans who have contracted the virus now stands at 17,291.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased by eight to 192. The total number of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,211, with 139 currently hospitalized.

Walworth County jumped by three cases and is now at 72 positive cases, with 48 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 24 active cases of the virus in the county.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County increased by two and is now 77 with 64 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases stayed steady at 108 with 75 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive increased by two to seven with four of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive is now at 31, with 20 listed as recovered.

Active cases in the state are reported as 2,442 with 14,657 residents reported as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 169,655.