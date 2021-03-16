COVID cases stay steady in Walworth County

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Tuesday, March 16, the number of new positive COVID-10 cases increased by 142 with 110 confirmed and 32 probable positive cases in the report.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus increased to 69 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,809. There are 110,735 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died after contracting the virus now stands at 1,912. The number of active COVID-19 in the state dropped to 2,144.

In Walworth County there was one new case reported Tuesday, so the number of positive cases held is now 733 with 706 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is 13. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There were no new positive COVID-19 case reported in Corson County bringing the positive case number to 473 with 458 recovered. Twelve Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There was one new positive case reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases increasing to 1,435 with 1,399 reported as recovered. Twenty-six Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

In Campbell County there were no new positive cases reported so the positive case number is 131 with 127 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus. There are now no active cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County.

There were no new positive cases reported in Potter County, so the number of positive cases increased to 384 with 368 of those listed as recovered. Four Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.