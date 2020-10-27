COVID-The South Dakota Department of Health, Tuesday, Oct. 27, reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 989. The number of confirmed cases was 984 and probable cases at five. The number of South Dakotans who have contracted the virus now stands at 40,730 with 11,118 active cases. The Department of Health reports 29,167 residents are listed recovered. The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 2,483, with 395 currently hospitalized. The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 375. Walworth County increased to 267 positive cases recorded in the county, with 189 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 78 active cases of the virus in the county. Two Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 173 with 120 recovered. One Corson County resident has been reported to have died as a result of the virus. In Dewey County the positive cases is at 308 with 209 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 74 with 43 of the cases listed as recovered. The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 99 with 74 listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 208,435. 19 report for Tuesday, OCT. 27
