The South Dakota Department of Health reported Thursday, Sept. 3, that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 took another jump with 334 cases reported. As of Tuesday, the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus is at 14,337.

Walworth County jumped to 46 positive cases recorded in the county, with 30 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County jumped to 64 with 49 recovered.

In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 89 with 56 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive changed back to 4 with all 4 of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 held steady at 169.

Active cases in the state are reported as 3,013 with 11,155 residents reported as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 150,537.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,052, with 76 currently hospitalized.