Cronin resigns seat in S.D. Legislature

The region’s representation in Pierre will have a different look in January as District 23 Senator Justin Cronin announced his retirement on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Cronin, of Gettysburg, said that he needs to spend time with his family and deal with a health issue.

Cronin served District 23 as representative and as senator in his legislative career. District 23 covers Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, McPherson, Potter, Spink and Walworth counties.

He was elected to the legislature in 2008 as a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives. He moved to the Senate in 2016, replacing Senator Corey Brown, also of Gettysburg.

As a senator for the district, Cronin served as chairman and co-chairman of the appropriations committee which hears the state’s agencies budget requests and recommends funding for government agencies. Cronin also served on the government operations on audit and the joint committee on appropriations.

He also was a member of the agriculture land assessment task force.

According to Cronin, he has recommended to Gov. Kristi Noem that District 23 Representative John Lake of Gettysburg, take his place in the senate. An announcement from the governor’s office is expected later this week.

According to South Dakota law if there is a vacancy in the legislature the governor is responsible for appointing a replacement. Under the state constitution, there are no deadlines set in the state constitution requiring when the governor has to fill a vacancy.

If Lake is appointed to fill Cronin’s seat, there will be a vacancy in the House of Representatives that will need to filled. It is up to the governor to make that appointment.