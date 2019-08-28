Cross country team hosts annual invitational Saturday

After making it to state as a team last fall, the Tiger cross country team is all back and looking for more. They start the season on Saturday at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational cross country meet.

All five runners of the team that took third in the region last year are ready to hit the courses. They are led by juniors Blaise Thompson and Kamron Pearman and joined by sophomores Caelan McCollam and Chad Good Shield and freshman Remmington Ford.

Also running for this year’s Tigers are sophomore Bryson Vetch, freshman Elliot Bearsheart, eighth graders Triston Anderberg, Kody Keller, Hunter Spotted Bear and Logan Vetch and seventh graders Bryce Meyer and Corbin Stoick.

The Lady Tigers are extremely young with a five-person squad of middle schoolers in eighth graders Skighe McCann and Heidi Olson and seventh graders Elsy Larsen, Jacy Netterville and Blake Thompson.

Teams that have already signed up to run on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m., are Herreid/Selby Area, Wakpala, Lemmon, Stanley County, Warner, Potter County, Bison, Aberdeen Christian and Dupree and North Dakota schools Standing Rock and Strasburg. Other teams that ran here last year include Timber Lake, Eureka/Bowdle, McLaughlin, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Aberdeen Roncalli, Faulkton Area, Faith and Ipswich.

After the home meet, like most cross country teams, the Tigers spend the rest of the season on the road. Mobridge-Pollock runs in Redfield, Ipswich, Faulkton and Miller during the regular season with the Big Dakota Conference Meet in Chamberlain and the Central South Dakota Conference Meet in Gettysburg. The Region 4A Cross Country Meet is in Chamberlain on Oct. 17. The State Cross Country Meet is at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Oct. 26.