Cross Country teams take second at CSDC

In a meet that was three meets in one, the Tigers and Lady Tigers took second in the Central South Dakota Conference Meet in Gettysburg on Wednesday. The meet was also host to the Yellowstone Trail Conference Meet at the Gettysburg Pre-Region Meet.

“It was a cold, windy day but everyone focused to do well,” said coach JJ Beadle, “and from the results, it is clear that they did.”

Blaise Thompson led four Tigers in the top 12 with a third-place finish. Thompson ran 18:36.58. Caelan McCollam ran for 19:08.54 for fifth, Kamron Pearman ran 19:32.3 for eighth and Remmington Ford ran 20:08.22 for 12th. The Tigers scored 15 team points to take second to Sunshine Bible Academy. The Crusaders, led by race winner Travis Hass and runner-up Jace Burma scored nine points to win the CSDC title.

The Lady Tigers had different finishes but also came in with four runners in the top 12 to take second place. Heidi Olson led the girls with a fourth-place time of 22:38.69. Ryli Thompson took sixth with 22:44.91, while Gretchen Olson and Mariah Goehring came in back-to-back in 11th and 12th. Olson ran 23:39.94 and Goehring ran 23:58.21. The Lady Tigers took second with 20 points. Sully Buttes scored 12 points to win the team title with Dani Frost winning medalist honors.

In the Pre-Region version of the race, Heidi Olson and Thompson had top-10 finishes at fifth and seventh, respectively, while Thompson earned ninth in the boys’ division.

Region 4A

The Tigers and Lady Tigers compete in the Region 4A Cross Country Meet in Chamberlain on Thursday, looking for the right to compete in the State A Cross Country Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Oct. 20.

Mobridge-Pollock will be competing against host Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Crow Creek, McLaughlin, Miller, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, Platte-Geddes, St. Francis Indian, Stanley County, Todd County and Winner.

CSDC Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Sunshine Bible Academy 9, Mobridge-Pollock 15, Miller 29, Potter County 38

Wolsey-Wessington 39, Highmore-Harrold 74.

Individual Results: 1. Travis Hass, Sunshine Bible Academy, 18:08.7; 2. Jace Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 18:13.49; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:36.58; 4. Caden Gortmacher, Miller, 18:58.53; 5. Caelan McCollam, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:08.54; 6. Griffin Peterson, Sully Buttes, 19:11.41; 7. Jade Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 19:17.07; 8. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:32.3; 9. Talon Knox, Miller, 19:40.35; 10. Tate Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 1p:48.33;

11. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 19:50.94; 12. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:08.22; 13. Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 20:19.25; 14. Colten Forbes, Potter County, 20:30.04; 15. Cash Haeder, Wolsey-Wessington, 20:35.31; 16. Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County, 20:44;95; 17. Quinn Jordre, Sully Buttes, 20:52.75; 18. Zach Luce, Wolsey-Wessington, 21:07.6; 19. Luke Naber, Miller, 21:13.57; 20. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 21:19.46;

21. Treyton Anson, Miller, 21:25.25; 22. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:33.31; 23. Carter LaMont, Highmore-Harrold, 21:37.3; 24. Seth Sharp, Potter County, 21:38.3; 25. Will Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:50.54; 26. Bryson Vetch, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:58.37; 27. Peyton Campbell, Miller, 22:09.0; 28. Alex Schumacher, Miller, 22:22.26; 29. Sean Seurer, Potter County, 22:24.8; 30. Gianni Clemente, Wolsey-Wessington, 22:48.96; 31. Gage Davis, Sunshine Bible Academy, 23:07.49; 32. Remington Paynter, Highmore-Harrold, 23:39.42; 33. Barry Johnson, Highmore-Harrold, 25:13.32; 34. Carson Minor, Miller, 27:16.64.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Sully Buttes 12, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Potter County 21, Miller 29.

Individual Results: 1. Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 22:00.33; 2. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 22;07.59; 3. Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 22:29.11; 4. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:38.69; 5. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 22:43.76; 6. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:44.91; 7. Maddie Knox, Highmore-Harrold, 22:51.87; 8. Kimberly Hageman, Potter County, 23:04.14; 9. Ciara Hansen, Sully Buttes, 23:17.11; 10. Tori Crook, Potter County, 23:28.68;

11. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 23:39.94; 12. Mariah Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 23:58.21; 13. Madison Hoerner, Potter County, 24:00.42; 14. Sara Jessen, Miller, 24:10.49; 15. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 24:39.83; 16. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 24:53.87; 17. Shiara Noyes, Wolsey-Wessington, 25:17.3; 18. Shaila Seidel, Miller, 25:53.63; 19. Gabi Naber, Miller, 27:19.3; 20. Alana Howard, Miller, 27:44.72; 21. Aubrey DeHaai, Miller, 28:03.24; 22. Abby Nickels, Wolsey-Wessington, 29:46.43; 23. Hailey Simmmons, Potter County, 30:40.66.