Cubs beat Lady Tigers with fourth-quarter run

Chamberlain took over late to defeat the Lady Tigers 50-37 at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Friday.

The Lady Tigers took a 31-30 lead early in the fourth quarter when Chamberlain took over the with an 11-3 run. The run started and ended with three-point plays by Treyah Sitting Bear. In between, the Cubs’ 6-foot center Mady Handel scored five points. The Cubs hit their free throws and pulled away down the stretch.

Before the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers held Chamberlain to just 10 points in each of the first three quarters.

“Our defensive effort was great,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “We did everything we needed to do to win that game defensively.”

Where the Lady Tigers came up short was on the offensive end. They hit just two field goals over the last eight minutes.

“In the second half we had the looks, we just didn’t finish,” said Bachman.

The Lady Tigers’ best offensive quarter was the second when they scored 14 points to take a 23-20 halftime lead.

TyRel Thompson led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. She hit four three-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. Megan Zahn scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds. Landyn Henderson added eight points.

Handel led Chamberlain with 26 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Hannah Anderson scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Handel and Anderson had 10 rebounds each.

“Mady was exhausted,” said Bachman. Once we found her and boxed her out, we played her really well.”

Bachman said that despite the Lady Tigers suffering their 10th loss of the season, they played a strong game against a team that has won four of its last five games.

“I was very happy with the effort and the outing we had,” said Bachman. “They are a good team and we proved to ourselves that we can do it. We can win these games. We just need to be confident and believe that.”

Todd County

The Lady Tigers host the high-scoring 12-2 Todd County Lady Falcons on Saturday. The doubleheader will not have junior varsity games. The Lady Tigers and Lady Falcons tip off at 2 p.m.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Falcons are playing for the 25th time. Todd County holds a 13-11 record in the series and has won the last two meetings, including a 71-22 game in Mission last year.

Chamberlain (6-6) 10 20 30 50

Mobridge-Pollock (5-10) 9 23 29 37

Chamberlain: Makenzie Sorenson 1 0-0 2, Avany Long 2 0-0 4, Treyah Sitting Bear 2 2-2 6, Hannah Anderson 5 2-2 12, Mady Handel 9 8-10 26, Totals 19 12-14 50.

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 4 0-0 8, Jadin Monsen 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 5 5-6 19, Hannah Stroeder 0 1-2 1, Megan Zahn 3 3-4 9, Maya Nobles 0 0-2 0, Totals 12 9-14 37.

3-point field goals: Chamberlain 0; Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 4). Rebounds: Chamberlain 27 (Anderson 10, Mandel 10); Mobridge-Pollock 15 (Stroeder 6, Zahn 4). Fouls: Chamberlain 14; Mobridge-Pollock 17. Turnovers: Chamberlain 18; Mobridge-Pollock 14.