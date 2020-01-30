Current keeps ice conditions on Lake Oahe unpredictable

With the flow of water under the ice of Lake Oahe and other reservoirs along the Missouri River System, ice conditions may not be as predictable is in some years.

The elevation of the lake level was high for most of the summer in 2019, leading to fuller than normal reservoirs along the system. That has led to higher water releases from the dams along the system through the winter months.

Dan Jost of the Mobridge Office of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, (GFP) said this leads to wearing of the ice in spots where the current is concentrated. The most notable of these spots in the Mobridge area is around the railroad and U.S. Highway 12 bridges.

“A lot of current flows through there and this year even more so,” he said. “Although we haven’t seen a lot of change in elevation of the lake, we are seeing a lot of flow under the ice.”

Jost said in places like the railroad bridge where the water is compressed into a smaller area, the flow underneath the ice is faster. The sharp turns in the river at that points, also increases the current speed. In these areas, the ice is worn from below and the current breaks up the ice in those areas.

He said it is nothing to be alarmed about but anglers need to be cautious on the ice in years like this.

“There is a lot of water going through those areas right now,” said Jost. “On the west side of the bridge, the ice is the weakest on the lake.”

He said that is where the ice breaks up first and boats often launch from the west side of the Highway 12 Bridge in early spring.

Jost said anglers need to stay clear of all pressure ridges on the ice. He said these are the most dangerous areas of the ice.

“It is never a good idea to mess around the pressure ridges,” he said. “I would guess half or more of the people who get in trouble on the ice are around pressure ridges.”

The reservoirs at Fort Peck and Garrison Dams still have water in their respective flood control pools which means the releases from Sakakawea (Garrison) and Fort Peck and inflows from tributaries in the Upper Basin plains, will remain high, according to the latest report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jost said the releases from the Oahe Dam are still at 29,000 cubic feet per second, high for this time of year.

Condition of the ice on lakes in the Missouri System and on reservoirs upstream from Mobridge continue to be monitored as unusual winter weather conditions prevail.

According to the Corps, the mountain snowpack continues to accumulate at near average rates. Although snowfall has led to increased accumulations in central and eastern North and South Dakota, some areas north and west of Mobridge have less snowpack than normal for this time of year. March is historically the snowiest month of the year in northwest South Dakota and along the Upper Basin region of the Missouri River System in Montana, where the headwaters of the Missouri River are located. Mountain snowpack continues to accumulate and is currently at or slightly below average. The mountain snowpack accumulation period is about 50 percent complete. The mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.

With warmer weather in the forecast, Jost said there will probably be slushy conditions developing on the lake ice. It could make the edges slushy and make access to the lake a bit more difficult.

This will also impact ice around the shacks. Jost said people whose shacks are on the ice during the ice and snow melt should check those shacks to ensure the structures are not settling into the ice and then freezing again as the temperatures drop.