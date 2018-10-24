Current NFL player involved in last Mobridge-Pollock postseason win

Before Friday’s huge win over Groton Area, the Tigers had not won a postseason game since the 2011 campaign. It might not be that interesting a story if not for a name coming up that is a pretty big name in football these days.

In 2011, the Tigers were a 4-4 team that had to hit the road for the first round of the playoffs. They drew another 4-4 team in Britton-Hecla.

The Tigers held a lead most of the night. They took the lead when Collin Jensen scooped up a Britton-Hecla fumble and went four yards for the touchdown. Britton-Hecla kicked a field goal to cut the lead in half early in the second quarter before Bailley Friesz (who missed a lot of the season with a knee injury suffered in the second game against Aberdeen Roncalli) ran the ball in from eight yards out. Britton-Hecla outscored the Tigers two touchdowns to one in the second half, but a Friesz to Austin Borah touchdown pass had the Tigers leading 20-15 in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Braves drove right down to the Tiger 20-yard line (remember that from Friday?). But then the Black and Orange put up a stand. On fourth down, Connor Stoick tackled the Britton-Hecla receiver short of the first down marker to end the threat. The Tigers took over from there, converting a key fourth down play of their own, and ended the win with the victory formation on the Braves’ three-yard line.

Okay, now to that Britton-Hecla name. It was the same player who caught two touchdown passes in the second half as the one Stoick stuck for a game-deciding loss. That Britton-Hecla player was none other than Dallas Goedert. Yes, the same Dallas Goedert who went on to become an All-American tight end at SDSU and now is a star-in-the-making for the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Now that’s a story with a great ending. And it’s a history today’s Tiger team can look at and use it on Thursday. You never know which Tiger might end up stopping which Seahawk on the key play of the game.

Go Tigers!