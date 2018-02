The Timber Lake Uni Club entertained the crowd at halftime of the Mobridge-Pollock vs Stanley County basketball game, Tuesday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym. Team members are (from left) Bo Biegler, Remmington Ford of Mobridge, Carlie Lawrence, Natalie Gross, Adrianna Winterberg, Kenna Webb, Natalie Biegler and Shay Kraft.