Cyclones take second place at Great Five State Tournament

The Cyclones, Mobridge-Pollock’s fifth-grade girls basketball team, were runners-up at the Pacesetter Great Five State Tournament held Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Cyclones, who qualified for the Great Five State, by winning the South Dakota tournament in late March, beat Minnesota runner-up Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21-13 and North Dakota champion Jamestown 26-9 to reach the Great Five State final where they lost to Minnesota champion Crosby-Ironton 40-19.

The future Lady Tigers were given the royal treatment in the championship game played on the same court as the Lynx and Timberwolves. Before the game they were introduced individually to fanfare, delivered by the Target Center public address system.

That night they were introduced as team to the crowd at the Lynx WNBA game.

The Great Five State Tournament brings together team from Pacesetter state tournaments in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Regional tournaments precede state tournament. More than 650 team in grade 4 through 9 participated.

Cyclone team members are Addie Aman, Jacy Netterville, Blake Thompson, Jayda Thompson, Tegan Konold, Alexis Reiss, Katelynn Fjeldheim, Faith Heil, Becca Cox, Ellie Kemnitz, Jasmin Perez, Christina Schily and Kiana Collins. They are coached by Jesse and Katie Konold.