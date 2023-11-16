Dan Bleyle served his country for 22 years

Daniel “Dan” Robert Bleyle, 81, of Mobridge, journeyed into the heavenly gates of the “Grand River” on Nov. 8, 2023, at Mobridge Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He has now joined his wife, parents, siblings and fishing buddies.

Dan was born on Jan. 26, 1942, in Kankakee, Illinois, as the fourth of 18 children to John Joseph Bleyle Sr. and Lillian Rose (Todd) Bleyle. His toddler years were spent in Momence, Illinois. His father moved to Aberdeen for a career with the Milwaukee Railroad. Dan spent his younger school years in Aberdeen and finished his high school years in Mobridge.

Dan enlisted in the United States Army in 1959, completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He met his wife, Vivian, while both were stationed in Fort Meade, Maryland. When Vivian was done with KP duty, they eloped to Ellicott City, Maryland, to wed on Feb. 20, 1964. They welcomed their daughter in 1966.

Dan served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969, getting shot in the leg, which never slowed him down.

Staff Sargent Daniel Robert Bleyle retired from the United States Army in 1981, serving 22 years for the country he loved.

Dan and Vivian moved to Mobridge and Dan worked for two years with Kary Lumber, then was employed with the Wakpala School District as a custodian and bus driver for 11 years. Dan finished his working career for the Walworth County Jail as a jailor for three years.

He finally retired to fish full time in 2001 until his passing.

Dan was a kind, loving person who would help anyone in a time of need. Dan loved fishing on the Grand River, playing cards and hanging out at the casino.

Dan is survived by his daughter; two granddaughters; three brothers, Tom Bleyle, Nick Bleyle and Norman Bleyle; two sisters, Irene Goehing and Joni Dolney; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Preceding Dan in death are his parents, John Sr. and Lillian Bleyle; brothers, John Jr., James “Jim,” Jacob “Jake,” Gerald “Jerry,” Donald “Don,” and Andrew “Andy” Bleyle; sisters, Betty Schmidt, Rose Cooper, Marilyn Campbell, Patricia O’Cull, Mary-Jane Stango and Sandy Mulvey; as well as extended relative.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the American Legion Club. Military honors and story sharing with a meal will follow.