Dan Kopp managed Larson Lumber

Daniel Lee Kopp was born on Dec. 10, 1957, to Walter and Eileen (Sunde) Kopp in Luverne, Minn. He was raised on a farm near Kenneth, Minn., and graduated from Magnolia High School in 1975. He attended Pipestone Vocational and graduated from the Lumberyard Management program.

In 1977, he moved to Chamberlain to work at Peavey Lumber.

On Sept. 17, 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Aanenson, at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. While living in Chamberlain, he loved spending time on the water, whether it was fishing or cruising the river with friends. In 1982 he moved the family to Mobridge, where he managed Larson Lumber. Dan loved the lumberyard business.

In 1988, he moved his family to Kanaranzi, Minn., where Dan worked in the area at various companies, but in 1996 he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was forced to retire in 2006. On Monday, July 30, 2018, Dan died peacefully under hospice care at the age of 60 years, 7 months and 20 days.

Dan was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Luverne. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing ball and fishing with his children. They will remember him teaching them how to work with their hands while building or doing remodeling jobs.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, KaraJo (Perry) Schneekloth of Brandon, Candice (Anthony) Mann of Luverne, Tony (Molly) Kopp of Ankeny, Iowa, and Natalie (TJ) Barthman of Brandon; grandchildren, Blake, Emma, Grace, Olivia Schneekloth, Jocelynn, Addyson, Nicholas Mann, Ailey, Eames, Eli Kopp, and Brett, Lawson, Breyson, and Chesney Barthman; siblings, Tim (Becky) Kopp of Renton, Wash., Jon (Peggy) Kopp of Kenneth, Minn., Tom (Marlene) Kopp of Luverne, Kris (Dan) Fischer of Fulda, Minn.; brother-in-law, John (Leisa) Aanenson of Linn Grove, Iowa; and mother-in-law, Gloria Aanenson of Luverne; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eileen Kopp; and father-in-law, John G. Aanenson.