Darlene Quaschnick loved golf, you could tell by her tan

Darlene Quaschnick, 93, of Mobridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Prairie Heights Healthcare in Aberdeen.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church.

Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Darlene Malinda Bauer was born at home on the farm near Zeeland, N.D., to Christ and Bertha (Pfeiffer) Bauer on May 15, 1926. She was the second child born into a family that would eventually include five brothers and Darlene, the only girl. She was baptized on June 6, 1926, at Zion Lutheran Church in Zeeland and confirmed there on June 23, 1940. She attended school in Zeeland, graduating from Zeeland High School in 1945.

At age 19, on Dec. 23, 1945, she married LuVern Quaschnick in Zeeland. The Lord blessed their marriage with 69 years together. They made their home in Mobridge where Darlene worked for a short time at Larson Jewelry Store and then for MDU for many years until her retirement.

Darlene loved to golf and play cards, and she and LuVern spent many years enjoying these hobbies with their friends. She and LuVern would golf as often as they could, not only in Mobridge, but also in the winter in Arizona. Evidence of this could be seen by her dark tan from late spring until they returned from Arizona.

While not having children of their own, Darlene and LuVern always opened their home to nieces and nephews and their friends, especially the ones from Northwestern Lutheran Academy in Mobridge. One was always greeted with “Come in, come in,” and “You’re our kids!” She had an ever-ready supply of ice cream with homemade fudge topping, chocolate chip cookies, fudge, and a vegetable crisper drawer full of candy! Their home was always a haven and one was always welcome.

She was a great cook, an immaculate housekeeper, a great hostess, and a loving and devoted wife. She also had a great love for the little neighbor dog next door, and she and LuVern would give it rides around town in their car.

Darlene’s greatest love was her abiding love for her Savior. Her worn Bible and Meditations book were always open on the end table beside her chair. In her last years, as her memory failed her and LuVern passed away, life became harder for her, but she was always ready to go home to heaven and be with her Savior.

II Timothy 4:7 would describe her now. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” By God’s grace, she has. She is home.

Surviving Darlene are her brother, Jim Bauer of Aberdeen, and her sister-in-law, Lila Wockenfuss, also of Aberdeen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, LuVern; four brothers, Hugo, Gilbert, Arnold and Tommy; and a sister in infancy.