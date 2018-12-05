Darlene Rohrbach dedicated her life to Jehovah

Darlene Jane Rohrbach, 86, passed away on Nov. 26, 2018.

Darlene was born on June 4, 1932, in Odessa, Minn., to Alfred and Irene Kanne. She spent her younger years on a farm in Minnesota. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 21, 1940. Although very young when she dedicated her life to Jehovah, she lived up to that dedication all through her years.

On Jan. 3, 1952, she married Erhart, the love of her life, and for the next 63 years they had a beautiful marriage until his death. For a number of years, they lived in Aberdeen. In 1966, they moved to Mobridge to help a small congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She served as a full-time missionary for many years, helping people learn the many truths that the Bible teaches. Some of you may have studied the Bible with Darlene and Erhart, resulting in them helping you learn about our God Jehovah.

Darlene was known for her generous hospitality and was always ready to entertain many guests with a fine meal. She was also very self-sacrificing in her care of her mother, Irene, as well has her husband, Erhart, especially during their times of health issues.

For many years, Darlene manage the Costello Apartments in Mobridge. After selling their home, they moved into the Costello Apartments, where they remained until they passed away.

She is survived by her brother, Donald (Virginia) Kanne in California; and her sister, Ruby Eastman of Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law, Milbert (Sharon) Rohrbach; sister-in-law, Mavis (Irvin) Putzier; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Erhart; her parents; brother, Eugene Kanne; sister, Dorothy Kanne; and brothers-in-law, James Eastman and Ruben and Raymond Rohrbach.

The Memorial service for Darlene will be held on Dec. 8, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mobridge.

A private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.