Darlene Rudi passes in Michigan

Darlene A. Rudi, nee Hill, 78, of Harrison Township, Mich., passed away on Dec. 11, 2018.

Darlene was born on June 16, 1940, in Mobridge, to Harvey and Rose (Burkley) Hill.

Darlene graduated from Isabel High School in 1959 before moving to Michigan in the early 1960s, where she married and had one child. She relocated to Gillette, Wyo., in the late 1980s. During this time, she worked for the Campbell County Sheriff Department.

Known to many as “Dolly,” she enjoyed gardening, baking, reading books, playing pool, walking her dog, and thrift shopping. Those whose lives she touched will remember her kind spirit and generous heart as she could often be found offering help to others in need.

A beloved mother and sister, Darlene is survived by her son, Michael (Colleen) Rudi; her brother, Theodore (Zelma) Hill; sisters, Dorothy Hawk, Loretta Hill and Rachel Rosenau; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence, James, Jesse, Lester and Richard Hill; and sisters, Shirley Mittleider and Irene Wortman.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Vick Funeral Home of Mt. Vernon, Mich. Burial will be private at Hillview Cemetery in Isabel.