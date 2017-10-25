Darrel Smith: Are attacks on weapons reasonable?

Polling reported that, “Nothing Divides Voters Like Owning a Gun.” Voters in “households without guns” voted for Clinton in every state except West Virginia (There isn’t information for Wyoming.) Voters in “households with guns” voted for Trump in every state except Vermont.

This was higher than voting differences in many other categories including “White” versus “Nonwhite,” “Working-class whites” versus “Everyone but working-class Whites,” “Urban” versus “Rural,” “Unmarried” versus “Married,” “Non-evangelical” versus “Evangelical” versus “Protestant or Catholic,” “Seldom or never attend church” versus “Attend church at least once a week,” “Union member in household” versus “No union member in household.” The only comparable demographic is the “Atheist or nothing in particular” classification that voted for Clinton in all the states with available information. Every one of these classifications has significantly different voting preferences but none are greater than the voting differences between households owning or not owning a gun.

Every time we talk about guns and legal restrictions, we are right in the middle of one of the strongest political differences in this country. It is foolish to pretend otherwise. Gun restrictions continue to be part of our political debates. Many people, for example, want to ban semi-automatic, so-called “assault,” weapons.

Semi-automatic rifles kill people as do a lot of other things. 2016 FBI data shows that 374 people were killed by all kinds of rifles. Handguns kill many more. Meanwhile, there were 1,604 people killed with knives or cutting instruments and 656 people were beaten to death with hands, fists, feet etc.

In comparison, we could talk about significantly higher annual deaths like the 31,000 killed by alcohol, 22,000 due to overdoses from illegal drugs, 23,000 from overdoses of prescription pain relievers and 44,000 by suicide. Tobacco kills many more. How successfully do we control, limit or outlaw these?

Although there have been tremendous improvements in vehicle safety, about 40,000 people die in vehicle accidents each year. Studies about how many preventable deaths occur in hospitals number from 98,000 to 440,000 each year.

The 59 people killed at one time in Las Vegas is a tragedy but so are the 762 homicides last year, and more than 500 already this year, in highly gun controlled Chicago. Given these numbers what kind of political discussion is reasonable?

Are the attacks on semi-automatic rifles an honest, reasonable and fair political debate or primarily a way to attack and discredit political opponents?