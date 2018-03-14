Darrel Smith: Are we ignoring the hate and bigotry

Can you imagine the mainstream media treating a black or woman president like they have treated Trump? Hatred and bigotry is still hatred and bigotry wherever it is directed.

Tim Groseclose and Jeffrey Milyo conducted “a UCLA-led study, which is believed to be the first successful attempt at objectively quantifying bias in a range of media outlets and ranking them accordingly…Of the 20 major media outlets studied, 18 scored left of center.” Tim Groseclose said, “I was surprised at just how pronounced the distinctions are.”

Meg Sullivan reported this in an article called “Media bias is real, finds UCLA political scientist.”

Bernie Sander supporter Camille Pagila says, “all this rage with this massive tantrum, all the Democrats are doing is saying they should not lead…[leading] doesn’t come from all this hatred of people…that supported Trump.” She’s asked what she thinks of all this violent rhetoric and she says “it’s obscene, it’s outrageous…it’s fantasy and hallucination and Hollywood, there’s no journalism left.” She says, “its grotesque the way my party has destroyed journalism.” She says, “the news media have turned themselves over into this childish, fraternity, kind of buffoonish behavior.” She says, “journalism has collapsed.” The YouTube video is “Camille Paglia: Democrats Destroyed Journalism… Will Take Decades to Recover.”

Liberal Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz says, “this is selective injustice against a particular President who is unpopular with Democrats and it’s just not right…it’s partisan politics.” This is in a YouTube video called “Tucker Carlson vs Alan Dershowitz on Donald Trump Russia Witch Hunt.” Stephen Cohen, a professor emeritus of Russian Studies at New York University and a contributing editor to the leftist magazine The Nation, says, “What that constitutes is essentially making allegations for which there is no verified fact, information or evidence,” he said. “And then basically your commentary on it.” When it comes to news coverage of the president, He says, “I have never seen media malpractice like this before in my life.” This is reported by Michael W. Chapman in an article called, “Liberal Prof: There’s No Evidence of Collusion, ‘I’ve Never Seen Media Malpractice Like This.’”

Media coverage reflects media bias. A study shows that 90 percent of mainstream media coverage of President Trump has been hostile. This hostility is reported in the article “2017: The Year the News Media Went to War Against a President” by Rich Noyes and Mike Ciandella. What’s at stake in this conflict?