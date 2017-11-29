Darrel Smith: Elitists revolting against traditional America

American unity is damaged by elites who have abandoned the fundamentals of traditional America. This long-term abandonment has been described by several authors including social historian Christopher Lasch, whose final book is called, “The Revolt of the Elites and the Betrayal of Democracy.”

There are few things more fundamental than a person’s or a society’s faith. French statesman Alexis de Tocqueville toured America and authored “Democracy in America.” He recorded multiple things: “Upon my arrival in the United States the religious aspect of the country was the first thing that struck my attention.” Also, “Christianity is the companion of liberty in all its conflicts–the cradle of its infancy, and the divine source of its claims.” And, “Religion in America…must be regarded as the foremost of the political institutions of that country.” And, “In the United States the sovereign authority is religious.”

Our elites have sought to exclude Christianity from our social lives. This is epitomized by the US Supreme Court’s decisions separating Christianity from education and government. Meanwhile, different, and conflicting, belief systems are taught. These changes almost ensure the eventual secularization of our society.

Corresponding to the demise of Christianity is also the diminishing of the traditional husband/wife family. In 2002, only 7 percent of households in America followed the traditional pattern of a husband working to support a wife caring for their children at home. Married-couple households, with children under 18, have declined from 45 percent in 1960, to 23.5 percent in 2000.

Elitist attacks on our Constitution are demonstrated by articles like, “Let’s Give Up on the Constitution” by Louis Michael Seidmandec who said, “The Supreme Court could stop pretending that its decisions …were rooted in constitutional text.” His arguments are supported by 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals Judge Richard A. Posner who says, “the original Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the post–Civil War amendments (including the 14th), do not speak to today.”

The validity of our elections is questioned. Our democracy is also threatened by the fact that many of society’s important decisions are made by far-removed, unelected judges and regulators instead of elected officials.

Our elites offer a steady, withering criticism of our traditional American beliefs, values and institutions while they demand that we demonstrate the most careful tolerance for opposing opinions and values. These elites have conducted a revolution against traditional America and much of America is now engaged in a counter-revolution.