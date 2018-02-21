Darrel Smith: Evangelicals believe in a fallen world

Everywhere we look we see the results of an imperfect world. Both the Bible and life are full of human failing.

Rahab was a prostitute in Jericho who risked her life helping Israeli spies. She became an ancestor to both King David and Jesus Christ and is listed in the faith chapter in Hebrews 11:31. King David is renowned in the Bible but he sinned grievously. II Samuel 11 records David committing both adultery and murder. God used Nathan the prophet to condemn him in II Samuel 12. His confessions are recorded in Psalms 51 and 32. Even though he confessed his sin, he suffered loss. Peter promised to be faithful but denied Jesus three times and was separately rebuked by Paul who recorded the rebuke in Galatians 2:11. The Bible is amazing in the way that it shares the faults of its participants. John Newton lived a miserable life including being both a slave trader and a slave. He became a Christian and was involved in the successful effort to eliminate slavery in Britain. He also wrote the beautiful song “Amazing Grace.”

The false characterization of Christians as hypocritical self-righteous people who falsely claim purity for themselves and demand purity in others including nonexistent faultless political leaders is a way to culturally and politically reduce Christians to insignificance. There is no such thing as faultless people or political leaders. Donald Trump wasn’t running against an Angel. He was running against Hillary Clinton. To list the personal and political faults of Clinton would require books rather than newspaper columns. It has seemed impossible to subject the Clintons to serious, honest investigations. Among many other issues, it appears our electoral choice decided whether we would have an adulterer or a rapist in the White House. Should we be proud of ourselves America?

While Trump has many faults, one Christian author has compared him to Cyrus, King of Persia who is described in Isaiah 44 & 45 and Ezra 1. Cyrus encouraged and helped finance the return of the exiled Jews to rebuild the city and temple in Jerusalem. One of the reasons Leftists and Progressives hate Trump is because he seeks to restore much of traditional America. It may not be possible to restore America politically. Perhaps only a spiritual revival can restore the confidence, trust and morality that America needs if we’re going to continue to prosper.