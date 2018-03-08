Darrel Smith: Has President Trump accepted Christianity

While President Trump was running for President he met many people. One group of people that he met were Evangelicals. Trump gathered 1,000 Evangelical leaders in June of 2016 and he spent time listening to their concerns, praying with them and then formed a faith advisory committee of 25 leaders.

Dr. James Dobson served on that committee and says, “Trump appears to be tender to things of the Spirit” but he says this is new and Trump “doesn’t have a clue about how believers think, talk and act.” In an article called, “Rev. Graham: Trump ‘Defends the Christian Faith, ‘Past Presidents’ Scolded Christians.’” Rev. Franklin Graham says, “He’s very open. He doesn’t care if he gets criticized. He’s just going to speak what he believes. I really believe that he believes in God.

“Of course, as a believer, I believe that Jesus Christ is God’s Son,” said Graham. “I believe He died for your sins and my sins, that God raised Him to life, and if we put our faith and trust in Him, God will forgive us our sins. He’ll heal our hearts. And I believe the president believes this…Many people condemn him that he is not an example of the Christian faith,” said Graham. “Well, he may not be the greatest example – well neither am I. But at least he’s defending the faith and standing strong on that.”

In an article called, “Trump faith adviser: We’re in ‘heart’ of policy conversations,” Johnnie Moore says, “the Cabinet is not only “sympathetic to people of faith, it’s a Cabinet filled with people of faith.

“This is a White House of leaders that pray together…In previous administrations, when evangelicals talked to the White House there would be an issue of translation,” he said. “That’s not the case at all here. And it’s not just the president and the vice president, or even the Cabinet, it goes really, really deep into government…There are probably more [government-faith] partnerships going on than ever before.” Trump personally engages and encourages prayer and has referred to himself as Evangelical.

Of course, most of our elites are not happy about any of this. Many of them hate Christianity and especially Evangelicalism. They aren’t happy with our Constitution including our First and Second Amendment. They were expecting to see a transformed America led by an unbroken stream of leaders like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.