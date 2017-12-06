Darrel Smith: Is the main stream media fair?

Academic researcher Tim Groseclose says the whole country would vote like South Dakotans if the media weren’t leftist. He wrote “Left Turn: How Liberal Media Bias Distorts the American Mind.” He establishes that 18 of 20 major media sources are left of center. Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson describes how this impacts us in the books, “Stonewalled” and “The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think, and How You Vote.” You can see this leftism expressed, if you search YouTube for, “media reaction to Trump’s election.”

Sean Hannity asked liberal, academic and social critic, Camille Paglia about current journalism. Paglia was ranked 20th of the world’s top public intellectuals and she replied, “It’s obscene. It’s outrageous…It shows that the Democrats are nothing now but words and fantasy and hallucination and Hollywood….There’s no journalism left. What’s happened…to The New York Times? What’s happened to the major networks? This is an outrage.

“I’m a professor of media studies, in addition to a professor of humanities…And I think it’s absolutely grotesque the way my party has destroyed journalism. Right now, it’s going to take decades to recover from this atrocity that’s going on, where the news media have turned themselves over into the most childish fraternity, kind of buffoonish behavior.”

Hannity responded, “This is why I love your writing so much. You’ve got this flair that nobody else I know has” before Paglia continued,,“Well, journalism has really collapsed, partly because of the arrival of the web, which I adore. I love writing for the web, but…the regional newspapers have floundered and in some cases disappeared. What we’re getting now is this concentration of news reporting coming from the coasts…which is really bad…We’re not getting the kind of voices of the Heartland that we used to.

“Not only that, but education has changed…This is why you get all this crap about how America is the worst place on earth, when it’s like the freest country in the history of the world. And young people today have had absolutely no exposure to the famines and the war and the disasters…of history.

“They need to be exposed to the past, and they have no sense of the past whatsoever. Everything is the present.”

A democracy needs a fair media but what if the media isn’t fair? What if the media is selectively informing voters and also brainwashing them?