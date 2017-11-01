Darrel Smith: Legislation not solution to violence

In the book, “The Vision of the Anointed,” Thomas Sowell describes a pattern that emerges when the “anointed” favor a policy. The first stage is to overwhelmingly demonstrate that a “Crisis” has developed that requires a “Solution.” The Crisis might be poverty, teenage pregnancy and venereal disease, crime, pollution, global warming, or deaths because of semi-automatic rifles. This Crisis must be so bad that any person or organization opposed to solving it can be regarded as inhuman. Everyone, for example, is opposed to the deaths and injuries that occurred in Las Vegas.

The Crisis, of course, must lead to Solutions and proposed Solutions are often the problem. Most Solutions generally require more government and less freedom. Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, for example, promises to spend 50 million to push for gun control and thinks he will be able to walk into heaven without an interview because of his efforts.

Nevada’s Attorney General said Bloomberg’s universal background checks would not have stopped the Las Vegas attacks. Anti-gun statistician Leah Libresco and her colleagues at “FiveThirtyEight” spent three months analyzing all 33,000 annual deaths from guns each year. She was frustrated by her findings and wrote, “I used to think gun control was the answer. My research told me otherwise.”

She says, “[T]he case for the policies I’d lobbied for crumbled when I examined the evidence.” She discusses the confiscation and restrictive policies followed in Britain and Australia “and concluded that they didn’t prove much about what America’s policy should be.”

She summarizes that, “By the time we published our project, I didn’t believe in many of the interventions I’d heard politicians tout. I was still anti-gun, at least from the point of view of most gun owners, and I don’t want a gun in my home, as I think the risk outweighs the benefits. But I can’t endorse policies whose only selling point is that gun owners hate them. Policies that often seem as if they were drafted by people who have encountered guns only as a figure in a briefing book or an image on the news.”

Senate Minority Leader Schumer has urged his fellow Democrats to avoid spending time on politically divisive and legislatively futile gun-control legislation. Surprisingly, even anti-gun Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein admitted that, “I’m not sure there is any set of laws that could have prevented [Las Vegas].”