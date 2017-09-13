Darrel Smith: Liberals must finally condemn Antifa

Many Americans were furious with President Trump because even though he criticized the KKK and white nationalism he also condemned bad people on both sides. Was Trump correct to consider the leftist Antifa [Anti-Fascists] harmful?

Black commentator Kevin Jackson asks, “How does this [Antifa] even occur in America, and first of all, there are only peaceful conservative protests…they are always peaceful…that [Antifa] are coming with weapons, is ridiculous in this country…[the police] are being told to stand down… the left is watching this occur and they don’t care…we are finally witnessing what the left is willing to do…what we are witnessing is something that shouldn’t be happening in America…the goal is to say we are going to shut you guys down… they are acting as fascists.”

Antifa violates liberal standards–House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., finally condemned attacks by Antifa and called Antifa violence a “sad event.”

“In California, as across all of our great nation, we have deep reverence for the Constitutional right to peaceful dissent and free speech,” Pelosi continued. “Non-violence is fundamental to that right. Let us use this sad event to reaffirm that we must never fight hate with hate, and to remember the values of peace, openness and justice that represent the best of America.”

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts,” Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

Liberal, Democratic Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz criticizes the wholesale destruction of statutes. “Willy-nilly going through and doing what Stalin did… just erasing history and rewriting it to serve a current purpose, does pose a danger.”

He says, “do not glorify the people trying to tear down statutes, many of these people are trying to tear down America. Antifa is a radical anti-American, anti-free market, communist, socialistic, hard, hard left censorial organization that tries to stop speakers…they use violence…I’m talking about radical hard left bigotry. It is the obligation of liberals to speak out against hard left radicals just like it is the obligation of conservatives to speak out against the extremism of the hard right.”

Unlike the far left, both Liberals and Conservatives appreciate freedom, America’s Constitution, free speech, and our free market economic system.