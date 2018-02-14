Darrel Smith: Persecution threatens Evangelicals

There are many stages and forms of persecution. One stage of persecution characterizes and slanders a group as less than positive, normal and good. Another stage of persecution isolates and excludes a group from equal participation in community life.

Both of these are apparent in America. It’s not difficult, for example, to recognize how Biblical Christianity is treated in academia, entertainment and most of the media. How many Evangelical Christians are equally included and positively presented in these institutions? It is frustrating to note how Biblical Christians are excluded and often negatively characterized in comparison to other groups such as Blacks and Feminists. The Supreme Court has dishonestly removed Christianity from state and local governments, including education, while allowing competing religions and worldviews to be taught, practiced and encouraged. When did we have the last Evangelical Supreme Court Justice, for example?

Various legal penalties are another stage of persecution. Persecution is often conducted as a form of prosecution. Laws, rules and policies are enacted that Christians can’t adhere to, and they are then officially penalized. If your don’t think this is happening in America, I suggest three educational sources. Internet search, “Some thoughts on the five stages of religious persecution” by Msgr. Charles Pope and the two books, “You Will Be Made to Care: The War on Faith, Family, and Your Freedom to Believe” by Erick Erickson and Bill Blankschaen and “Persecution: How Liberals are Waging a War Against Christianity” by David Limbaugh. In these books you will read hundreds of pages of very real examples of persecution in America.

Hillary Clinton indicated she wanted to strengthen law enforcement demanding people change seemingly “troublesome” religious beliefs when she said, “All the laws we’ve passed don’t count for much if they’re not enforced. Rights have to exist in practice, not just on paper. Laws have to be backed up with resources and political will. And deep seated cultural codes, religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed…and not just in far away countries but right here in the United States.”

In contrast Donald Trump has been an active protector of “the free exercise of religion” guaranteed in our Constitution. You can internet search his defense, inclusion and involvement of Christians at, “President Trump Has Been a Champion for Religious Freedom.” This dramatic difference between candidates was another reason knowledgeable Biblical Christians supported Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton.