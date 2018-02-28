Darrel Smith: There is hope for the fallen

Our individual consciousnesses have told us that we have done things wrong. The Bible agrees with our consciousness. Rom. 3:23 says, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” That means every one of us.

But that is just part of the problem. Rom. 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death.” We are free people who can chose to do whatever we want but, ultimately, we can’t escape God’s judgment against sin. We need forgiveness. Time doesn’t forgive us, good intentions don’t forgive us, doing good things doesn’t forgive us, being kind, nice and helpful doesn’t forgive us, believing something may not forgive us, even being a member of a church doesn’t forgive us. Jesus can forgive us because He died for our sin on the cross and rose from the dead. His death and resurrection are well documented, historical events. II Cor. 5:17 says, “He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” This is amazing. God doesn’t just offer us forgiveness; He offers us His own righteousness. Different churches recommend different responses for people to enjoy that forgiveness and righteousness.

After Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, His apostles, at tremendous cost to themselves, spread the gospel or “good news” to as much of the world as they could reach. Who would suffer the apostle’s hardship and death if they knew their story wasn’t true? They knew that people needed to hear about Jesus and what He had done. After people heard, they asked them to turn from their selfishness and sin and believe in, and dedicate themselves to, Jesus as Lord of their lives.

In John 8:1-11 religious leaders brought to Jesus a woman who had been caught committing adultery. Jesus said to these religious leaders, “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” Beginning with the older leaders, they all left. Jesus then said, “Neither do I condemn you; go your way. From now on sin no more.”

Donald Trump owns casinos, has had several wives and has committed adultery. Some people want Evangelicals to be condemning, judgmental and unforgiving of Trump even though these people generally don’t appreciate these attitudes. We do hope he, like all of us, will respond to what Jesus has done for him.