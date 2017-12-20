Darrel Smith: ‘We have zero tolerance for intolerance’

Leftists often tell conservatives that they need to be more tolerant, but tolerance is tricky. What should we tolerate?

Leftists tolerate many things but sometimes conservative and Christian opinions aren’t included. About 58 percent of Clinton supporters have a hard time respecting someone who supports Trump versus 40 percent who have no trouble respecting a Trump supporter. The numbers for Trump supporters are almost opposite with 40 percent having a hard time and 56 percent having no trouble respecting a Clinton supporter.

White women who support Clinton and have college degrees are the least tolerant with more than 68 percent having a hard time respecting someone who supports Trump. Of the age groups, young Clinton supporters (18-34) are the most likely to have a hard time respecting Trump supporters (61 percent). Young Trump supporters (29 percent) are the least likely to have a hard time respecting Clinton supporters. This poll by the Pew Research Center is called “It’s harder for Clinton Supporters to respect Trump backers than vice versa.”

This difference in tolerance demonstrates itself in real life. University protests, including Antifa protests are almost exclusively leftist protests that exclude conservative university speakers. In contrast to these leftist protests, compare “Bernie Sanders speech at Liberty University” on the internet. Liberty University is private, generally conservative and the largest Evangelical university in the world.

This exclusiveness has extended to President Trump. Before the election, his campaign aides were electronically monitored by intelligence and their names unmasked. Opponents financed a Russian dossier that went to investigative agencies. The vote was challenged and electors were threatened. People threatened impeachment even before he was inaugurated. He is being investigated for collusion with the Russians and possible obstruction of justice. He was subjected to massive leaks and people claim he should be removed because he is unfit for office. As most of these efforts have failed, he is now being asked to resign because of sexual harassment. None of this is about policy debates but is about excluding him and his supporters.

Sometimes words speak volumes. Some organizations say, “We have zero tolerance for intolerance.” Within this sentence is the phrase “We have zero tolerance” which characterizes the Leftist approach to some situations and people.

Conservatives would be more impressed with Leftist calls for tolerance if Leftist tolerance extended to them. The Left often excludes and slanders conservatives and Christians in the mainstream media, Hollywood, entertainment, education and in normal social interactions.