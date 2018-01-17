Darrel Smith: We’re losing confidence in our leaders

Leadership is essential to society and people are willing to provide special benefits to capable leaders who seek our safety, security and prosperity. Unfortunately, we are losing confidence in our leaders.

Leadership adviser Simon Sinek in “Donald Trump is a reflection of us” says “People don’t love Trump–they love who he is not.” He says, “Americans are completely sick of all politicians. We’ve had ineptitude for more than a decade. The approval ratings are in the toilet for fifteen years. We see nothing getting done. We see selfishness over selflessness. We see their own political priorities, over doing good things for the country and for us. We’re just sick of all politicians. And so Donald Trump, as you said, he’s not popular for who he is. He’s popular for who he isn’t. He’s not a politician, and that’s it. It’s not a vote for Donald Trump. It’s a vote against everyone else. And they should all be ashamed of themselves–all of them–Republicans and Democrats.” He then proposes that, unfortunately, our politicians may be an accurate reflection of modern American values.

In an article called “Peggy Noonan on why Americans own so many guns,” she says, “I think a lot of Americans have guns because they’re fearful–and for **** good reason. They fear a coming crisis, and know when it happens it will be coming to a nation that no longer coheres. They think it’s all collapsing–our society, our culture, the baseline competence of our leadership class. They see the cultural infrastructure giving way–illegitimacy, abused children, neglect, racial tensions, kids on opioids staring at screens–and unlike their cultural superiors, they understand the implications.”

Do our corporate leaders care about their workers and our country? They ship our newest factories overseas and also encourage immigration into America to compete with American workers while the executives and owners enjoy obscene increases in benefits. How does this make sense when we are talking about robots soon taking over millions of jobs?

Do the billionaires who own social media care about what they’re doing to the people they have purposely addicted to their programs? As an example, you can search for a hidden video of Twitter engineers speaking of “banning a way of talking” on You Tube at “Veritas Twitter.” The leaders of our major institutions, businesses and government no longer exemplify the best of America.